Website to open-source ventilator designs launched

Shortage of ventilators at hospitals is a challenge in relatively advanced countries too. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

RESEARCHERS FROM Pune-based institutions have launched a website to develop and share designs for ventilators. This comes at a time when such life-support equipment is of essence in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The website, http://www.openbreath.tech, was launched on April 7. Scientists from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) have contributed. They have collaborated with octogeneraian Capt (Retd) Rustom Barucha from Barucha Instrumentation and Control, besides IndoGenius, New Delhi, and King’s College, London.

Representatives from manufacturing companies, engineering students, physiologists, and anyone else familiar with the technology can visit the website and enrol as volunteers.

