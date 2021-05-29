30 to 40mm rain lashes Pune in three hours

This is the second time in May that Pune has recorded such intense rain within a few hours. (Express File/Representative Image)

Pune city received heavy showers amidst windy conditions post afternoon on Saturday. At 93 per cent, the city experienced an extremely humid day.

Towards later afternoon, some parts of the city including Shivajinagar, Pimpri, Bhosari and Baner reported light to moderate rainfall which continued till evening hours.

Pashan recorded 40.3mm, Lohegaon recorded 36.6mm and Shivajinagar recorded 24mm on Saturday, most of which was recorded between 4.30 and 7.30pm.

This is the second time in May that Pune has recorded such intense rain within a few hours.

“ Even though there are no strong active weather systems prevailing over Maharashtra, there is moisture incursion due to the moderately strong westerly winds coming-in from the Arabian Sea which is causing the rain,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather Forecasting Division at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

The Met department has forecast moderate rain over Pune district to continue till June 1.

Cloudy conditions can be expected during the next five to seven days over Pune, as a result, the maximum temperatures shall remain around 35 degrees during the week ahead.

#Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 30, 2021

Pune city AQI – 57 – Satisfactory

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune