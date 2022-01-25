Wearable device for Parkinson’s disease gets Pune teenager PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Fifteen-year-old Jui Keskar from Pune was among the 29 children to be awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2022 under the innovation category announced on Monday.

The award comprises a cash award of Rs 1 lakh, which was transferred to all winners online during a virtual interaction ceremony held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister presented awards to 61 winners for 2021 and 2022.

Two years ago, Keskar, a class X student at The Orchid School, designed and invented JTremour 3D — a wearable device capable of tracking limb movements and sending signals to a cloud-based system, thereby guiding doctors in deciding the course of medication. Living in a joint family, Keskar was inspired to develop this device during the nationwide lockdown in 2020 for people like her uncle, who have been suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Other awardees from Maharashtra for the PMRBP 2022 include six-year-old Shivangi Kale (bravery) from Jalgaon, 14 year-old swimmer Swayam Patil (sports) and 13-year-old swimmer Jiya Rai (sports) from Mumbai.

Every year, the PMRBP awards are presented to children and medals are presented on the Republic Day in New Delhi. However, for the second consecutive year, no physical award ceremony has been organised. The awards recognised children and their efforts across sports, innovation, bravery, art and culture, scholastic and social service.