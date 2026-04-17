Wear light colour clothes, avoid working outside between 12 pm & 3 pm: PMC advisory to workers to prevent heatstroke

The Pune civic body has also urged the labourers not to wear dark colour clothes and instead wear only white or light colour cotton clothes.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readApr 17, 2026 07:28 PM IST
The PMC directive comes in the wake of standard operating procedure (SOP) for outdoor informal works released by the Maharashtra government amid rising heat risk across urban centres.The PMC directive comes in the wake of standard operating procedure (SOP) for outdoor informal works released by the Maharashtra government amid rising heat risk across urban centres.
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With day temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius, the Pune civic body has urged labourers working in various civic departments to avoid wearing dark clothes and working between 12 pm and 3 pm in the open to avoid heatstroke.

There are around 7,000 civic employees who work in the field and 5,000 labourers. They mainly work in the solid waste management department, drainage department, garden department, road department, water supply department, security department, health department, market maintenance department, traffic and transport department.

“This year the heat is very intense in the city, which is likely to have an adverse impact on the health of labourers and on-field staff of PMC or those working for PMC. Thus, it is necessary to take preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident,” said Nitin Kenjale, chief labour officer, PMC.

He said the civic departments have been instructed to provide safety materials and shades near the site of civic works in the open and drinking water supply for workers in the field.

The Pune civic body has also urged the labourers not to wear dark colour clothes and instead wear only white or light colour cotton clothes. “They should drink a lot of water and if needed lemon juice, coconut water or buttermilk. They should wear a cap or use a scarf to protect themselves from heat,” he said.

Kenjale said if the normal work in the field is between 12 noon and 3 pm then the timing of the work should be changed if possible. “A worker should seek medical assistance immediately if there are symptoms of heatstroke like dizziness, vomiting, intense sweating or increase in body temperature,” he said.

The PMC directive comes in the wake of standard operating procedure (SOP) for outdoor informal works released by the Maharashtra government amid rising heat risk across urban centres. Staggered work hours; mandatory rest breaks; water booths at work sites are part of the SOP.

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Released by disaster management minister Girish Mahajan, the advisory directs employers to reschedule outdoor work to cooler windows – 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm – and enforce mandatory rest breaks between 12 pm and 4 pm during orange and red heat alerts. The norms apply across construction, industrial and street vending sectors, with additional provisions to ensure women’s safety through adequate lighting, transport and protective facilities.

Maharashtra figures among India’s 10 most heat-vulnerable states and Union Territories. Fifteen districts — largely in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh — have been identified as highly vulnerable to extreme heat: Latur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim, Akola, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule and Nanded. The SOP will be operational across municipal corporations, councils and nagar panchayats in these high-risk urban areas.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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