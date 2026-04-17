Wear light colour clothes, avoid working outside between 12 pm & 3 pm: PMC advisory to workers to prevent heatstroke

The PMC directive comes in the wake of standard operating procedure (SOP) for outdoor informal works released by the Maharashtra government amid rising heat risk across urban centres.

With day temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius, the Pune civic body has urged labourers working in various civic departments to avoid wearing dark clothes and working between 12 pm and 3 pm in the open to avoid heatstroke.

There are around 7,000 civic employees who work in the field and 5,000 labourers. They mainly work in the solid waste management department, drainage department, garden department, road department, water supply department, security department, health department, market maintenance department, traffic and transport department.

“This year the heat is very intense in the city, which is likely to have an adverse impact on the health of labourers and on-field staff of PMC or those working for PMC. Thus, it is necessary to take preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident,” said Nitin Kenjale, chief labour officer, PMC.