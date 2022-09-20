‘We support India’s focus on advancing green and digital transformation’: UAE minister

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, United Arab Emirates, speaks to Anjali Marar on reducing carbon emissions, efforts of te UAE to combat rising sea levels, and its partnership with India in fighting climate change. Excerpts from a recent email interview:

1. How does the UAE view climate change? What steps are being planned to reduce the UAE’s carbon footprint?

The UAE views climate change as the most serious threat to the future of our planet. The nation’s journey in climate action started with its accession to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 1995. In 2015, the UAE became the first country in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to sign the Paris Agreement. In October 2021, the UAE reaffirmed its climate leadership by launching its Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. Federal and local government authorities have joined forces to issue policies, strategies, launch projects and initiatives aimed at cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions. These include expanding the deployment of clean energy solutions, planting millions of trees, developing the country’s Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) network, shifting to a green economy across priority sectors – industry, energy, transport, and the environment – and increasing reliance on advanced technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) is working with private sector entities nationwide. To streamline the process, the ministry has launched the National Dialogue for Climate Ambition (NDCA) that seeks to ensure active stakeholder participation in meeting the UAE’s climate targets. The UAE is also a prime convener of global climate action and will host COP28 in 2023. We intend to deliver a productive, solutions-oriented and an inclusive event with high youth engagement that builds a strong economic case for climate action, mobilises countries to increase the scale and pace of their efforts to address climate change.

COP28 holds special importance because it will provide a platform to present the results of the first global stocktake of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) that aims to assess the world’s progress in reducing GHG emissions.

2. Can you elaborate ways through which the UAE can seek contribution from India to achieve its climate goals ?

The UAE and India share a common goal of accelerating the clean energy transition and decarbonisation of industries. Earlier this year, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, had visited India to discuss opportunities for collaboration in this domain with high-level government officials and private sector leaders.

In May this year, we signed an MoU with India which aims at establishing a framework to enhance cooperation on climate action and contribute towards implementing the Paris Agreement. We also set up a joint working group in this regard. We are committed to partnering with India on our respective climate ambitions. In addition, we see great potential in collaborating with India in smart and climate-resilient agriculture that brings the dual benefits of increasing food production while reducing the sector’s carbon footprint. We are keen to exchange knowledge and experience in this field.

Our latest project in this space, the Food Tech Valley that is currently taking shape in Dubai, will offer a platform for companies from around the world, including India, to develop and test their pioneering agricultural and food systems innovations. With the significant innovation capabilities exhibited by Indian companies, the UAE also encourages start-ups and SMEs from India to participate in its innovation competitions, such as the Climate Innovations Exchange (CLIX) that takes place every year during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW). Next year, India will host the 18th G20 Summit. We fully support the focus of India’s presidency on advancing green and digital transformation and the attention it aims to pay to vulnerable segments of society.

3. What are the major effects of climate change that the UAE has witnessed in recent decades? How does your government intend to tackle the long-term increase in rainfall and heat-related climatic conditions?

Situated in an arid desert region, the UAE feels the impacts of climate change quite severely – from rising temperature and humidity to uneven distribution of rainfall, and increased frequency and scale of extreme weather events, such as storms and flash floods. In addition, climate change aggravates the challenges of water scarcity and limited arable land, which has negative consequences for agriculture and food security.

One of the major threats posed by climate change to our country is rising sea levels. Given that the UAE has nearly 1,300 kilometres of coastline, and approximately 85 percent of the population and over 90 per cent of the infrastructure is located in low-lying coastal areas, any sea level rise represents a great risk. According to the UAE State of Climate Report, projections for precipitation in the region present a large uncertainty, and total average rainfall may either increase or decrease. It is indicated that rainfall may become less frequent, but the intensity of precipitation events may increase.

As part of our National Climate Change Adaptation Program, we have assessed climate change-related risks across four vital sectors – energy, infrastructure, health, and the environment – and are currently preparing sectoral adaptation action plans. To address the threat of rising sea levels, we took multiple measures, such as raising buildings in coastal areas 1.2 to 1.4 metres above sea level and building wave breakers. To cope with higher temperatures, we have implemented the midday break rule that mandates outdoor labourers to stop working between 12:30pm and 3pm to avoid heat-related illnesses. And to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change on our agricultural sector, we are heavily investing in agricultural research and development. We seek to leverage state-of-the-art technologies and innovative cultivation methods like vertical farming and hydroponics. We are also focusing on developing drought-resistant crops.

4. Does the UAE, which has a sizable number of Indian expats in its labour force, see greater participation of qualified Indians in combating global warming?

Indian experts are already actively participating in combating climate change in the UAE. They have played an integral role in our international climate negotiations as well as in developing the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2017-2050, the National Climate Change Adaptation Program, and other strategic documents. People with qualifications in a wide variety of fields can make meaningful contributions to our fight against climate change.