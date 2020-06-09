We have to empower women in all aspects of life: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray, son of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Express photo) Aaditya Thackeray, son of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Express photo)

STATE MINISTER of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray called for equal access and opportunities and empowerment of women in all aspects of life. “We have to recognise the key role of women in every aspect of life. I am a feminist and I support equal rights for women,” Thackeray said.

The minister was speaking at an online discussion organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Pune Chapter on Tuesday.

Asked about reservation for women, he said, “More than my personal opinion, there needs to be a larger debate in society. However, we need to listen to all voices that go unheard, whether it’s a man, woman or child. We must try our best to create a society where you would not even need a letter of recommendation. While it may take us an entire generation to do that, we have to work on equal access and opportunities.”

He also said for sustainable livelihood development of people in Maharashtra, organisations like FICCI should collaborate with the government to implement schemes and policies and reach out to people. “We have to commit ourselves and abolish prejudice in the name of caste, religion and culture. Education is the only way to do it,” he said.

Talking about handling the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters like Cyclone Nisarga, Thackeray said it was necessary to stay calm and carry on while understanding the situation.

“We have to make available more beds, oxygen support and ventilators and make ready all medical needs till the vaccine for the coronavirus is found. Also, we were lucky while dealing with Cyclone Nisarga, as it caused minimum damage to life due to precautions taken by the government,” he said.

As the state government has received flak in its handling of the migrant crisis, Thackeray said the state government had done everything to help migrants. “We set up multiple camps in the state, where about 6.5 lakh people were accommodated and provided with meals and medical attention. The decision for a lockdown was not easy and it required a lot of planning. We’ve spent more than Rs 90 crore on paying for Shramik trains, which ideally should be paid by the railways ministry,” he said.

Addressing environmental issues, Thackeray said with the current lockdown, there had been some positive changes in the environment. “We want to aim at making Pune carbon neutral by 2030, along with efforts in other cities as well, and for that we have to act and move forward. The Indian civilisation began with worshipping elements of nature. This is what gives me hope that India will lead the way in fighting climate change crisis.”

Asked about reviving tourism in the state, Thackeray said since Maharashtra was a unique place with various landscapes, hills, beaches and forts, and people from different backgrounds, culture and dialects, it was necessary to boost tourism here.

“Unfortunately, tourism in the state is considered unimportant, and we have to change that mindset. We want to revive tourism and involve more students and young urban townplanners,” he said.

