We have enough stock for rollout of booster doses: Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), on Monday assured that the biopharma company had enough stock for the rollout of booster doses.

Poonawalla, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Alternate Fuel Conclave in Pune, said the SII has appealed to the government to roll out booster doses for the country

“We have requested the government to roll our booster doses for the general population. Those who have to travel abroad are required to take it and worldwide, most countries have also rolled out the same,” he said.

Poonawalla said he is hopeful of a positive response from the central government.

Asked about mixing different doses of vaccines, he said a booster dose can be the same vaccine taken earlier or even a different vaccine.

On the possibility of a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, Poonawalla said he believed it would be a milder one.

At present, the central government has allowed booster doses only for senior citizens, and healthcare and frontline workers