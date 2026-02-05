‘We feel helpless’: Why Kothrud residents say walking near this popular mall has become a nightmare

Footpaths around a Reliance mall in Pune’s Kothrud have become parking lots for two-wheelers, forcing senior citizens onto busy roads, raising safety concerns among residents, who say authorities have been negligent in addressing the growing menace.

A 72-year-old resident from a nearby area who did not wish to be named said, “When footpaths are blocked with two-wheelers, pedestrians, particularly senior citizens using canes, walkers, or wheelchairs, are forced to shift on the main road, sharing space with fast-moving traffic, which increases the risk of accidents.”

The resident attributed the worsening situation to recent commercial development around the mall. “The issue of encroaching pavements with illegal vehicle parking and double parking has increased after the commercial development and rise in hawkers near the Reliance SMART Bazaar and other adjoining establishments,” he added.