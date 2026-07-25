‘We are here for the future’: Thousands march in Pune in CJP’s support

The protest saw the participation of students, lawyers, doctors, filmmakers, and professionals from every walk of life. (Image credits: Kalyani Lad)

By Kalyani Lad

Despite the rain, thousands of citizens from across Pune marched from Shaniwar Wada, Lal Mahal to the Collector’s office to voice support for Cockroach Janta Party.

The protest saw the participation of students, lawyers, doctors, filmmakers, and professionals from every walk of life. What set this march apart was its complete peace and organisation. Despite the large turnout, there was no chaos and no sloganeering that crossed the line, and no disruption to public order.

“I’m an educationist because I teach in multiple education institutes, including a medical college and such a paper leak is shameful,” said Sonali Talavlikar, a doctor and one of the attendants at the protest.