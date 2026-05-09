‘We are going to attempt a World Record’: Chef to cook 5,000 kg of Tarri-Poha, giant pancake and bhurji of 100,000 eggs

When Shri Ram Mandir Pratisthapana was being held in Ayodhya in January 2024, the chef was celebrating in his hometown Nagpur by cooking 6,000 kg of “Shri Ram Halwa”.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readMay 9, 2026 06:05 PM IST
The son of a commercial artist, Manohar entered the catering industry as a teenager when a plate of pulao, puri, sabji, chhole, gulab jam and raita, at weddings was Rs 5.The son of a commercial artist, Manohar entered the catering industry as a teenager when a plate of pulao, puri, sabji, chhole, gulab jam and raita, at weddings was Rs 5.
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Chef Vishnu Manohar had cooked 10,000 kg of misal, for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti in Pune in April 2024. A month later, he repeated the feat for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti at Shivaji Maharaj Nagar in Pune. Then, there was 10,000 kg of halwa for an event in Baramati hosted by Ajit Pawar.

When Shri Ram Mandir Pratisthapana was being held in Ayodhya in January 2024, the chef was celebrating in his hometown Nagpur by cooking 6,000 kg of “Shri Ram Halwa”. He was in Ayodhya a month later to rustle up 7,000 kg of Shri Ram Bhog Mahaprasad for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and Golwalkar Guruji Jayanti.

Chef Vishnu Manohar does not think bite-size. When he discovered that June 7 is marked as World Poha Day, there was only one way to highlight one of Maharashtra’s breakfast staples. “We are going to attempt a World Record by making 5,000 kg of Tarri Pohe in Nagpur,” he says. The math in the kitchen is impressive. “Poha increases three times upon cooking; if you take 1000 kg, you get 3,000 kg. We will add 300-400 kg onion, 300 kg potato and 150 kg oil. The poha provides us with calcium and the protein comes from the chana tarri,” he says.

The challenge is that good poha is fluffy, so he has to stir it carefully. “We are working on ensuring that 5,000 kg of poha taste evenly delicious and, importantly, not a grain must burn,” he says.

Manohar’s restaurant in Erandwane, Vishnu ji ki Rasoi, is among those impacted by the shortage of commercial cylinders. His ambitious venture to make the poha highlights his practice of cooking on wood. “This method of cooking adds to the flavour,” he says.

The chef is a record holder many times over. Among the feats recognised by The Limca Book of Records, India Book of Records, and Asia Book of Records, are preparing a 5 paratha, a 53 hour non-stop cooking marathon, and making 3,000 kg and 5,000 kg servings of rice and beans. He will add to these on Independence Day this year on a record-breaking gigantic pancake in Dallas made over 27 hours without stopping. Then, Manohar will be serving Punekars with egg bhurji made from 100,000 eggs.

The son of a commercial artist, Manohar entered the catering industry as a teenager when a plate of pulao, puri, sabji, chhole, gulab jam and raita, at weddings was Rs 5. After graduating in Fine Arts, Manohar went on to become a chef, entrepreneur, cookbook author, actor, orator, and singer. Vishnuji ki Rasoi, which serves Punjabi and Maharashtrian cuisine, is located in Nagpur, Pune, Latur, San Francisco, San Jose and Dallas.

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“One of the essential parts of cooking is serving the dish. This is where artistry comes in. After you cook, how will you present the meal with the right kind of garnish and aesthetic cutlery,” he says. After each accomplishment of making more food, he draws satisfaction from watching people enjoy their dishes. “Serving food to people is one of the great joys of the world,” he says.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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