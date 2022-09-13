Waterlogging a result of poor management, corruption by BJP in PMC: NCP, Congress

With heavy rainfall in the last few days causing flooding and waterlogging in parts of the city, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress have attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for alleged failure on part of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in constructing a network of stormwater drains and maintaining them.

The areas most affected by waterlogging include Solapur road, Nagar road, Satara road, Sinhagad road and Bavdhan.

The city unit of the NCP on Tuesday staged a protest over the situation, criticising the BJP which was in power at the civic body in its previous five-year term. Protesting outside the PMC main building, the party members raised slogans and said that it was due to the poor management of the BJP in last five years that the citizens were suffering.

They said that PMC had created accident spots by digging up roads across the city. “The BJP has done poor planning of city during its five-year rule in PMC. The roads were flooding and water gushing into many residential places. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured of developing Pune as smart city but the local BJP unit proved him wrong,” said city NCP spokesperson Pradeep Deshmukh during the protest.

He also accused the BJP of siphoning off funds meant for developing basic civic infrastructure.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted a video while stating that even as the BJP was busy in corrupt practices, its own office also got flooded.

In a statement, the PMC said that heavy downpour took place on September 11 with average rainfall of 62.46 mm in three hours (from 5pm to 8pm). The maximum rainfall, of 85.09 mm, was recorded in Hadapsar-Mudhwa ward office area on Solapur road while the lowest (22.62 mm) was seen in Sinhagad road ward office area.

Advertisement

A total of 59 complaints of waterlogging were registered with civic disaster management cell. These included 38 incidents of water gushing into residential premises, 11 of tree felling and 10 of collapse of boundary walls.

The civic administration admitted that insufficient network of storm water drains was the main reason for waterlogging. However, it claimed that the PMC was constructing them as per availability of funds. “The PMC has prepared a plan for developing a network of storm water drainage but has been able to complete only 20 per cent of the work due to limited funds. We take up work as per availability of funds,” said a civic officer.