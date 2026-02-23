‘Water was about up to our abdomen level, but it was high tide’: Pune youth recalls tragedy

A 22-year-old woman from Bhandara died and a 21-year-old man from Jalgaon remains missing after three trainee employees of Cognizant were swept into the sea by a high tide at Kanathur beach on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai on Saturday evening.

The third person, Raj Kedari, a resident of Pune camp, survived the accident.

“Water was about up to our abdomen level,” Raj told the Indian Express from Chennai. “But it was high tide, and a huge wave suddenly pulled us in. I was standing farthest from the shore and after the sudden high wave, all three of us started drowning. While swimming back to the shore I managed to pull Mayuri out but could not find Jai.”