With most of the water treatment plants in Kolhapur submerged in the floods, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stepped forward to provide 17 water tankers to enable the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC) to supply water through tankers across the city.

“The heavy rainfall has caused a lot of damage in Sangli, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and other places in Konkan. The water treatment plants in Kolhapur have been submerged in floodwaters and become non-operational. So, the city is struggling to get drinking water supply,” said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

There are inadequate tankers in Kolhapur to supply drinking water to the flood-affected areas, he said, adding that the municipal commissioner of Kolhapur sought help from the PMC. “The PMC has sent 17 water tankers to Kolhapur. The civic body has also sent supervisors and electricians to Kolhapur to assist the staff of KMC in handling the flood situation,” Mohol said.

The mayor also declared that the elected representatives of BJP in the PMC have decided to donate one month’s salary for financial assistance to the flood-affected areas of the state. “The heavy rainfall and flood situation has affected the normal life of residents. It has led to loss of human life, agriculture and business. Many residents have become homeless. The tragedy is very painful. BJP corporators on the instruction of the state BJP chief, Chandrakant Patil, have decided to donate their one month’s salary for the citizens of flood-affected areas,” he added.