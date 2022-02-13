Water supply to be disrupted in parts of city today

THERE WILL be no water supply in Nagar Road area on Sunday as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started repair and maintenance work of the supply system that receives water from Bhama Askhed dam.

Also, water supply in the central part of city will be affected for four days till Tuesday due to the repair and maintenance work at Parvati water pumping station.

The parts of the city which will not get water supply on Sunday include Lohegaon, Vimannagar, Vadgaonsheri, Falwadwasti Park, Tingrenagar, Yerawada and Dhanori. The supply would be restored with low pressure on Monday.

The PMC also said that repair and maintenance work has been started at Parvati pumping station and water would be supplied in low pressure in central parts of the city for the next four days.

The area that will be affected include all peths, Dattawadi, Rajendranagar, Lokmanyanagar, Deccan area, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Parvati Darshan, Mukundnagar, Bhavani Peth and Nana Peth.