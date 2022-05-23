scorecardresearch
Water supply to be cut off in most parts of Pune city on Thursday

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation, the civic body will undertake urgent repair and maintenance works at various pumping stations on the day.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 23, 2022 4:25:36 pm
PMC has experienced water shortages over last few years specifically during the summer.

Most parts of the city will have no water supply on Thursday as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to undertake urgent repair and maintenance works at various pumping stations. The supply would be restored on Friday.

According to a statement from the PMC, the civic administration would undertake maintenance and repair work at the water pumping stations at Parvati, Cantonment, SNDT and Holkar bridge.

Pune Infra Watch |PMC to set up centralised command centre for all civic issues

The areas to be affected include the entire central part of the city, Karvenagar, Kothrud, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Pune Cantonment, area alongside the Pune-Solapur Road and Kirkee.

Read |Pune: PMC may temporarily stop giving nod to new water connections over increasing demand post merger of villages

The dams at Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar, that supply the maximum water to the city, have sufficient stock for the next two months. After the merger of 23 more villages with the PMC, the civic body has sought the state government’s nod to increase water availability in the region and is planning to draw water from Mulshi dam.

Over the last few years, the PMC has experienced water shortages during the summer leading to the supply being cut off on every alternate day. However, it is restored after the water storage levels increase during monsoon.

