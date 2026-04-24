Water supply hit across Pune city for 2 days after PMC delay; partial restoration begins

Water supply across Pune, disrupted for nearly two days from Thursday due to extended maintenance work and technical issues, was partially restored around 3 pm on Friday after elected representatives confronted the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) over the hardship caused to residents

The delay in water supply irked corporators from all parties in the PMC’s general body, who demanded accountability from the administration for managing water supply. “The PMC had initially planned a water closure last week, but it was postponed due to a strike by water tanker operators. This week, the water closure occurred on Thursday, during which 45 maintenance and repair projects to improve the water supply system were scheduled,” said Pavnit Kaur, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

She said that most of the work has been completed, but work on the main transmission line was delayed.

Water was supposed to be restored by midnight, but the delay in work has affected the supply, said Kaur.

Additionally, Kaur noted that accidents involving private tankers had resulted in two deaths. Consequently, the city police have mandated the installation of rear cameras and helpers to provide a 360-degree view of the tanker area.

The PMC has prepared a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for private tankers. According to this procedure, every private tanker must be registered with a declaration of the water source, and GPS tracking and camera installations will be compulsory. Kaur also stated that the water supply in the Mohammadwadi and Undri areas will be improved as the transmission line from the Vadgaon water treatment plant to the overhead water tanks in Dorabji and Cloud 9 is expected to be completed in the coming days.

By May 15, water should be available in the overhead tanks, and the distribution line will become operational as its construction is complete.

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The issue was raised by Kunal Tilak of the BJP, Haji Gafur of the NCP, Anita Ingle of the NCP(SP), and Swarda Bapat and Punit Joshi of the BJP.

BJP corporator Yogesh Mulik pointed out that the PMC should devise a policy to reimburse the water tanker bills of housing societies, arguing that residents should not have to bear the financial burden for water due to the failures of the civic body.