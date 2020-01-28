Water shortage: PCMC says will not restore daily supply, NCP to approach Ajit Pawar

The NCP has sent a complaint to the chief minister seeking transfer of PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar for allegedly failing to ensure proper water supply, despite record rainfall filling dams, including Pavana, to capacity. (File photo) The NCP has sent a complaint to the chief minister seeking transfer of PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar for allegedly failing to ensure proper water supply, despite record rainfall filling dams, including Pavana, to capacity. (File photo)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar Monday said alternate day water supply system in the industrial city will continue, a move which has drawn flak from opposition parties, activists and residents.

“We are not in a position to restore every day supply. We need 30 MLD water more for that,” said Hardikar.

Two months ago, the PCMC chief had said he would review the situation and take a decision on restoring every day water supply in January. His deadline expired on January 25 and on Monday, he said his administration was not in a position to restore every day supply.

After the delayed monsoon last year, excessive rainfall caused dams and river to overflow, and residents expected the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to restore every day water supply. However, the PCMC administration did not restore it, except for a few days.

Joint City Engineer Makrand Nikam said the PCMC is looking for 30 MLD water from Wagholi water scheme. “Currently, the Wagholi water scheme is with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). They are waiting for completion of the Bhama Askhed pipeline project. According to our information, only one km work is left to be completed and after which we expect the PMC to hand over the project to us. This will help improve the water situation in Pimpri-Chinchwad,” he said.

Nikam added that the PCMC does not have the capacity to lift and treat more water. “We are in the process of augmenting our capacity and treatment facility,” he said.

Residents and political parties like NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena and MNS have been demanding restoration of water supply. Complaints have been sent to the state government demanding the transfer of the municipal commissioner as well as action against civic officials for allegedly failing to plan water supply and ensure proper supply despite record rainfall, which filled Pavana dam to capacity.

Opposition leader Nana Kate said the latest decision reflects how lack of planning by civic officials have hit residents. “PCMC officials have no planning and imagination. Since they say they do not have additional capacity, they should explain what were they doing this entire time. Despite the dam being full, the PCMC is unable to ensure every day supply. It exposes the functioning of PCMC administration and the BJP rule,” he said.

Kate said the NCP has sent a complaint to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding transfer of the civic chief for his administration’s failure in ensuring proper water supply. “I will speak to the Deputy Chief Minister about this and seek action from him against civic officials,” he said, adding that morchas and protests carried out by the party in the past have had no effect on the PCMC administration.

When contacted, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “The government is aware about the complaints regarding water shortage in Pimpri-Chinchwad and protests from residents against the civic administration. However, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are looked after by the Deputy Chief Minister…it is his territory. People should take their protest to him,” he said.

When contacted, NCP leader Parth Pawar, who had contested from Maval seat, which includes Pimpri-Chinchwad, said he will speak about the issue Tuesday.

Urging the PCMC not to collect water tax from residents, activist Maruti Bhapkar, a resident of Mohannagar, said if the state government does not take action against the current PCMC administration, then it will send the wrong signal. “It is surprising despite Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar being given charge of Pimpri-Chinchwad, he is keeping quiet. He should act against the guilty officials…Otherwise it will show that NCP does not want to speak against the BJP administration in Pimpri-Chinchwad,” he said.

Pradnya Chalkha, a homemaker from Sambhajinagar, said, “This is simply shocking…it is the first time we have heard that the dam has enough water but the civic body cannot supply it to residents. I think residents should stop paying water tax. If they can’t provide enough water, why should we pay taxes?”

BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap said he does not want to talk about the commissioner and the way he was handling key issues.

