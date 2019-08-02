Water release increased in Pune’s Mutha river as dams fill to capacity, Bhide bridge closed

With all the upstream dams getting close to being filled to their capacities, the state Water Resources department was on Thursday evening forced to increase the quantity of water being released in the Mutha river, once again submerging the Bhide bridge in the city.

Bhide bridge, one of the five connecting Deccan to Narayan Peth area, was closed for the public since Thursday evening. The riverside roads from Mhatre bridge to Deccan, and from Shaniwar Peth to Shaniwar Wada, have also been closed for the night.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the Water Resources department communicated to all the concerned authorities that it was increasing the amount of water being released in the Mutha river to 13,981 cubic foot per second (cusec) by the evening. This is the same rate at which water was released in the river two days ago and it had led to massive traffic congestion in the central part of the city because of the closure of bridges and riverside roads. The roads were opened after a day, and the flow of water in the river was reduced to about 2,500 cusecs.

Till Thursday afternoon, water was still being released at the same rate of 2,500 cusecs. In view of the problems witnessed two days ago, it was decided to increase the flow of water during the night to avoid traffic disruptions.

By Thursday evening, the water storage in four major dams upstream had reached 25 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) as against their combined capacity of 29.15 TMC. The Khadakwasla dam with 1.97 TMC storage was filled to its capacity while the Panshet dam, which has a storage of 10.22 TMC, had reached 96 per cent of its capacity. The Varasgaon dam has a storage of 10.20 TMC and Temghar dam has 2.61 TMC storage.

“There is a good rainfall in the catchment area of the four dams — Panshet, Varasgaon,Temghar and Khadakwasla — in the last few days. The water level is continuously increasing in the dams so it is necessary to release water into the river for the safety of the dams,” said an officer from the Water Resources department.

It was not immediately clear whether the rate of release of water would be brought back to a lower level on Friday morning. Officials said it would depend on the overnight rainfall in the catchment areas.

After a dry first half of June, Pune and its surrounding areas have received plenty of rainfall in the last few weeks. In fact, the cumulative rainfall in Pune this monsoon season at this point is almost double of the normal rain that it gets during this time.