Water levels in dams supplying Pune at optimum level, PCMC to review water cut

For the first time this season, Khadakwasla dam — which caters to Pune city — reached its optimum capacity due to the continuous rainfall reported since Wednesday.

The three other dams providing drinking water to Pune city, and one to Pimpri-Chinchwad, too, are filling fast. As on July 28, the total water stock of the five dams supplying water to these areas in Pune touched 24.74 TMC.

This could mean that water cuts in Pune could soon end, as the irrigation department is confident that the present stock will last for the coming eight to 10 months.

Meanwhile, though water level has risen significantly in Pavana dam in the past few days, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation still has no plans to end its alternative day water supply plan. By Sunday evening, the dam had filled up to 65 per cent. In May, the PCMC had introduced alternative day water supply.

“We will review the decision on August 1. It’s a policy decision. I cannot commit anything right now,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Sunday.

BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Laxman Jagtap said it was time to review the decision and restart every day supply. “We will discuss the issue with the civic administration to ensure daily supply,” he said.

Residents in Pune are struggling to get their daily quota of drinking water. In some societies, residents get water for 10 minutes, in others for more than 10 minutes, civic activists said. “When there is adequate supply of water in Pavana river, it is difficult to understand why PCMC did not lift the water directly for residents,” said Lahoo Landge, an activist.

Irrigation officials said the PCMC can lift water from Pavana river. “We don’t release the water during monsoon. They can lift directly from the river, which is currently overflowing,” said an irrigation official.

On Sunday, the total rainfall recorded over the state touched 506.9 mm, bringing the state’s rainfall to normal category for the first time this monsoon season.

The live water stock in these reservoirs stood at: 6.33 TMC in Pavana, 1.96 TMC in Temghar, 7.55 TMC in Varasgaon, 7.93 TMC in Panshet and 1.97 TMC in Khadakwasla. The water stock in each of these reservoirs has improved due to the heightened rainfall activity reported since last week. As on July 28, the rainfall recorded in the catchment areas was — Pavana (160 mm), Temghar (122 mm), Varasgaon (148 mm), Panshet (150 mm) and Khadakwasla (40 mm).