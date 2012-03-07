Water gradient at tail ends gets steeper

Residents of some localities perennially struggle for water and depend on private water tankers,particularly in summer,but the water cuts since March 1 has made buying water difficult as demand for water tankers have shot up.

The areas struggling for water for long include NIBM,Sayyad Nagar,Mohammadwadi in Hadapsar,some parts of Kondhwa,Krishna Nagar and Anand Nagar. We have been suffering for years and have been complaining to PMC without results. They keep telling us the pipeline is old…pressure is low as we are at a higher altitude. But we know its about evading responsibility, said Deepak Sethi,chairman of Mohalla Committee at Nyati Estate.

PMC maintains that builders should provide water in these localities while residents claim the civic body should take the responsibility.

Sheila Cristian,secretary of the National Society for Clean Cities,says the water supply system cant meet the need of certain areas. While giving construction permission in these areas,PMC signs a water affidavit with developers under which the developer has to arrange for water. Once the flats are sold,the builder exits and people are left to fend for themselves.

PMC should enlist and publicly announce areas to which it cant supply sufficient water. If this is done,then people would be cautious while buying homes, said Cristian who added that PMC should not run away from supplying water to such housing societies. Ajay Pawar,47,a resident of Sayyad Nagar said,We depend on private water suppliers. They are now overcharging. I am sure the situation will worsen. Pawar said the demand for water tankers have gone up in the last few days.

PMC superintending engineer N S Salunkhe said the problem is prevalent in peripheral areas and stems from the fact that the old water supply system is unable to provide enough water at tail ends.

