Pimpri Chinchwad: Water discharge from Pavana dam increased, 8,000 people moved

Due to heavy rains in catchment area of Pavana dam, the lifeline of the industrial city of Pimpri Chinchwad, the irrigation department has decided to increase water discharge to 9,100 cusecs from 1.30 pm.

Yesterday, the discharge had been reduced to 2,000 cusecs from 20,000 cusecs. However, late last evening, the discharge was increased to 5,000 cusecs following incessant rain in the dam area, officials said.

PCMC officials said they have already shifted 8,000 people from low-lying areas of Pavana river and are monitoring the situation.