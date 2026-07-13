Water cut to resume in Pune from July 15

The mayor informed that the Pune civic body will restart alternate day supply from July 15 so that there is ample water to meet the increased demand in the future.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readJul 13, 2026 10:05 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had launched a water cut on June 15 by introducing supply on alternate days.The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had launched a water cut on June 15 by introducing supply on alternate days.
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The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to resume its water city in the city from July 15, mayor Manjusha Nagpure said on Monday.

Following heavy rains over the last ten days in and around city, which led to increased water levels in dams, the Pune civic body had earlier decided to withdraw the water cut to ensure there was no shortage for warkaris during the palkhi procession.

“The rains in the last 10 days allowed for dams to get refilled but they are not filled to capacity. Thus, it is inevitable to resume a water cut in the city unless the dams are filled completely,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

The pilgrimage from Dehu and Alandi arrived at Pune city on Thursday and after a two-day halt, proceeded to Pandharpur.

There was heavy rain just before the pilgrimage and the administration had to release water in the Mutha river. The Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams filled half-way, while Khadakwasla dam filled to capacity. Overall storage has not reached a point sufficient for the city’s demand for the coming year.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said, “The water situation is serious considering the dams supplying water to the city are half full and the rain has disappeared. We are not in favour of it, but the decision to resume a water cut has to be based on the situation.”

The mayor informed that the Pune civic body will restart alternate day supply from July 15 so that there is ample water to meet the increased demand in the future.

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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had launched a water cut on June 15 by introducing supply on alternate days. This led to a major crisis in the city, with many suffering due to insufficient supply.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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