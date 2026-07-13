Water cut to resume in Pune from July 15

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had launched a water cut on June 15 by introducing supply on alternate days.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to resume its water city in the city from July 15, mayor Manjusha Nagpure said on Monday.

Following heavy rains over the last ten days in and around city, which led to increased water levels in dams, the Pune civic body had earlier decided to withdraw the water cut to ensure there was no shortage for warkaris during the palkhi procession.

“The rains in the last 10 days allowed for dams to get refilled but they are not filled to capacity. Thus, it is inevitable to resume a water cut in the city unless the dams are filled completely,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.