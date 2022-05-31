Water cut in most areas of Pune on Thursday due to maintenance works

Most parts of Pune city will face water cut on June 2 (Thursday) owing to repair and maintenance works, announced Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). It would be restored the next day, the civic body added.

The areas to be affected include the entire central part of the city, Karvenagar, Kothrud, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Pune Cantonment, Solapur Road and Kirkee, said the civic body in a statement.

According to the statement, maintenance and repair works would be carried out at Parvati, Cantonment, SNDT and Holkar bridge pumping stations.

Water closure was cancelled owing to the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind last week.

The four dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar — that supply the most water have sufficient stock for the next two months, said officials.

After the merger of 23 more villages with the PMC, the civic body sought the state government to increase water availability for the city and is planning to draw water from the Mulshi dam.

In the last few years, the PMC witnessed water shortage during the summer leading to water cuts in the city and arrangements such as water supply on alternate days.