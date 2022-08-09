Water crisis: 11 organisations from city move Bombay High Court

August 9, 2022 5:46:37 am
As many as 11 organisations from the city have approached the Bombay High Court, seeking directions to respective local authorities to supply 135 litres per day to each citizen through a pipeline or any other alternative way immediately, stating that it was the fundamental duty of the civic bodies to do so.
The 11 organizations that have filed a public interest litigation include Wagholi Housing Societies Association, Pune District Cooperative Housing societies and Apartments Federation, Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation Ltd, Baner Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust, Balewadi Residency Cooperative Housing Welfare Federation, Dear Society Welfare Association, Bavdhan Citizens Forum, Hinjewadi Employees and Residents Trust, Aundh Vikas Mandal and Association of Nagar Road Citizens Forum.
The petition states that the residents, housing societies, and apartment complexes are forced to spend huge amounts of money to purchase water for daily domestic use and drinking water from private vendors. In some cases, a single housing society is forced to spend over Rs 1.5 crore per year to purchase water for domestic use.
“Urban areas in Pune district are now in the strong grip of the water tanker mafia. People are forced to consume unchecked, possibly polluted, and expensive water for daily domestic use. People have no way of knowing what is the source and quality of water that is supplied by private water tankers. The local NGOs and residents’ associations have conducted several meetings with respective local authorities, made representations to the local bodies and authorities. However, the situation remains precarious and such efforts have not resulted in any improvement in water supply,” it stated.
The plea pointed out that builders rampantly dig borewells and use groundwater without any accountability. “For the past three to four years, even after receiving ample rain, the residents of urban areas of Pune district are facing severe water shortage. On the other hand, the concrete jungle is increasing in an unfettered manner in and around the urban areas of Pune. This raises questions about the sustainability of growth and development plans of Pune district and its local bodies,” stated the petition.
As per estimates of the Union government, every Indian citizen requires 135 litres of domestic use water per day. Currently, the majority of housing complexes in urban areas of Pune district are receiving even less than 25 litres per person through the respective local bodies, or no water at all, it said. Other water bodies and sources, such as lakes and rivers, are being ignored and no development and conservation of these sources is being done, it added.
