scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Water crisis: 11 organisations from city move Bombay High Court

The petition states that the residents, housing societies, and apartment complexes are forced to spend huge amounts of money to purchase water for daily domestic use and drinking water from private vendors.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 9, 2022 5:46:37 am
Khadakwasla dam after heavy rainfall. (File Photo)

As many as 11 organisations from the city have approached the Bombay High Court, seeking directions to respective local authorities to supply 135 litres per day to each citizen through a pipeline or any other alternative way immediately, stating that it was the fundamental duty of the civic bodies to do so.

The 11 organizations that have filed a public interest litigation include Wagholi Housing Societies Association, Pune District Cooperative Housing societies and Apartments Federation, Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation Ltd, Baner Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust, Balewadi Residency Cooperative Housing Welfare Federation, Dear Society Welfare Association, Bavdhan Citizens Forum, Hinjewadi Employees and Residents Trust, Aundh Vikas Mandal and Association of Nagar Road Citizens Forum.

The petition states that the residents, housing societies, and apartment complexes are forced to spend huge amounts of money to purchase water for daily domestic use and drinking water from private vendors. In some cases, a single housing society is forced to spend over Rs 1.5 crore per year to purchase water for domestic use.

“Urban areas in Pune district are now in the strong grip of the water tanker mafia. People are forced to consume unchecked, possibly polluted, and expensive water for daily domestic use. People have no way of knowing what is the source and quality of water that is supplied by private water tankers. The local NGOs and residents’ associations have conducted several meetings with respective local authorities, made representations to the local bodies and authorities. However, the situation remains precarious and such efforts have not resulted in any improvement in water supply,” it stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

The plea pointed out that builders rampantly dig borewells and use groundwater without any accountability. “For the past three to four years, even after receiving ample rain, the residents of urban areas of Pune district are facing severe water shortage. On the other hand, the concrete jungle is increasing in an unfettered manner in and around the urban areas of Pune. This raises questions about the sustainability of growth and development plans of Pune district and its local bodies,” stated the petition.

More from Pune

As per estimates of the Union government, every Indian citizen requires 135 litres of domestic use water per day. Currently, the majority of housing complexes in urban areas of Pune district are receiving even less than 25 litres per person through the respective local bodies, or no water at all, it said. Other water bodies and sources, such as lakes and rivers, are being ignored and no development and conservation of these sources is being done, it added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 05:46:37 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

3

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

4

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

5

UK prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Featured Stories

Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small towns

Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small towns

In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components

In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion today

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion today

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Nitish Kumar's shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips in ties with BJP, RJD

Nitish Kumar's shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips in ties with BJP, RJD

Premium
Push for welfare scheme benefits, not arms licences: Yogi to BJYM

Push for welfare scheme benefits, not arms licences: Yogi to BJYM

SC slammed govt in May for changing stand, now says no case, clubs pleas
Hindu minority status

SC slammed govt in May for changing stand, now says no case, clubs pleas

What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
Experts Explain

What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream

A first: Housing scheme for transpersons in Maharashtra

A first: Housing scheme for transpersons in Maharashtra

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement