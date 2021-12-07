Take steps to prevent dumping of garbage in historical water bodies, state govt tells civic bodies

To ensure conservation of historical water bodies, the Maharashtra government has directed all local bodies, including Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), in the state to take necessary steps to check dumping of waste in the structures in their respective jurisdiction.

Pune has a rich heritage of ancient structures and is dotted with historical lakes such as Katraj, Pashan, Model Colony and Ambegaon. The city also boasts of several wells of significance. Besides, a historical water supply system from Peshwa-era exists in the city that flows from Katraj to central part of city.

In a recent government resolution (GR), the state government said that the water from old reservoirs, lakes and wells is used for drinking purpose in urban area. “The local civic bodies should ensure that the waste generated in the city is not dumped in old reservoir, lakes or wells and instead, is scientifically processed at processing unit. The local bodies should take necessary steps to protect and conserve the historical water bodies in their area. Also, it should work on implementing rainwater harvesting at water bodies,” it said.

The state government said that the implementation of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is being carried out across the country to keep the cities clean and hygienic.

As per the directions of the government, every city has prepared detailed plan for waste collection, segregation, transportation and scientific processing in their respective areas. It is necessary to strictly follow the detailed plan to handle the waste in civic jurisdiction, it said.