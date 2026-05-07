Watchman who murdered wife, walked with her head on Pune road, gets life imprisonment

A Pune court has awarded life imprisonment to a man who murdered his wife and then was seen walking with her head in one hand and an axe in the other 11 years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Sumit Joshi passed the order in this regard Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ramchandra Sheu Chavan, was 53 at the time of the crime. According to the police, on October 9, 2015, the accused reportedly had a heated argument with his wife, Sonabai, 45. He allegedly locked his daughter-in-law, Sunita, and two minor grandsons in the house and attacked Sonabai with an axe.

The police said he chopped off the victim’s head, picked up the axe, and started walking on the streets of Katraj. They said the accused killed his wife, suspecting her of having an affair with a family member.