Watching a war from afar: Youth in Pune on US-Iran conflict

Written by Rimil Patra

As headlines grow louder and timelines flood with breaking news alerts, classrooms, hostel corridors and WhatsApp groups in Pune buzz with discussions about the US-Israel attack on Iran and Iran’s retaliation. The discussions bring out various emotions like caution, scepticism, and even confusion.

Shinjini Sarma, an MA Second Year student of English , SPPU , sees the conflict as layered and strategic rather than humanitarian. “On the surface it feels like Trump is saving Iranian women or liberating people, but there are always motives behind such actions,” she said. She views global politics as performance-driven. “America often behaves like a saviour. But history shows us this narrative repeats itself, and it’s rarely that simple.”

US-Israel-Iran War | Live Updates

Sarma also noted how global conflicts spill into domestic spaces. “In India, expressing opinions on such issues sometimes leads to backlash, especially when religion enters the conversation. That’s concerning.”

Soham Sonar, a BA Economics student at SP College, analyses the situation through strategy and economics. “There could be two reasons behind this,” he says. “One, to distract people from internal issues. And two, Iran’s uranium resources and missile capabilities pose a perceived threat.”

However, he questions global consistency. “It feels hypocritical at times. Some nations were never stopped from developing nuclear capabilities, but now Iran is being targeted.” For Sonar , the war is both distant and instructive. “For students living in war zones, careers and education are directly at stake. But for others, it becomes an eye-opener. Many of us don’t engage with geopolitics unless it affects our academics. Wars force us to pay attention.”

He is also wary of information sources. “On Instagram and YouTube, you see political pages openly supporting one side. That’s propaganda. I prefer reading verified reports and newspapers.” Like others, he believes India should focus inward. “We should concentrate on development, economic growth and strengthening our own systems, instead of mingling in futile wars.”

Story continues below this ad

Nisha Mehta, a BBA Finance student at BMCC, brings the discussion closer to home. “The US is asserting dominance,” she observes. “But for students, the biggest concern is safety.” With many Indian students aspiring to study abroad, global instability creates uncertainty. “Families are constantly worried about children who are already studying overseas. Planning higher education becomes stressful when the world feels unstable.” At the same time, she acknowledges the complexity within Iran itself. “The rules for women there were very harsh. But war cannot be the solution.”

Pranav Gadekar, a BA Animation student at Fergusson College, sums his views up in simple words: “War is futile. Whoever is doing it should stop.” He believes that ordinary people, artists, students, workers, ultimately bear the consequences. “Leaders declare wars. Citizens rebuild after them.”