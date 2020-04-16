Watch: Lockdown violators made to do yoga in Pune

Joint police commissioner for Pune Ravindra Shisve said that people flouting the lockdown rules were punished at various places in Pune and were made to do Yoga and exercises. (Source: Pune Police) Joint police commissioner for Pune Ravindra Shisve said that people flouting the lockdown rules were punished at various places in Pune and were made to do Yoga and exercises. (Source: Pune Police)

The Pune Police Thursday booked people who were found violating the lockdown and roaming around without a valid reason. They also forced them to sit on the road and also perform yoga in some cases. The police registered FIRs under Section 188 (violating an order issued by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against them.

Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that the highest number of lockdown violations in Maharashtra have been reported in Pune city. Over 5,600 offences were registered till Wednesday since March 22, the beginning of the lockdown. Police said that people coming out for morning walks was still a matter of concern.

In the past three weeks, the police arrested 1,886 people across the state, 438 of them for violating home quarantine orders. Sixty of these arrests were made in 161 cases of assaulting police personnel enforcing the lockdown. In that time, the police has also seized 12,420 vehicles plying on the road in violation of curfew orders limiting movement to only vehicles engaged in essential services.

At many places, such strict measures are being taken by the police to encourage people to stay indoors. A few days back, the Mumbai police had punished lockdown violators by making them do sit-ups on the road

Violators could either face a fine of Rs 1,000 or a jail term of six months if they do not abide by the lockdown orders, the Centre had said earlier.

