Pune wakes up to warm mornings, minimum temp reaches 17 °C on Wednesday

The weather office has informed that the temperature will continue to fluctuate, rather than show linearity, as summer sets in

Written by: Dipanita Nath
2 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 10:14 PM IST
The daytime temperature in Pune, too, is moving ahead towards summer. (File Photo)
In the last few days, mornings in Pune have been warm, with the Shivajinagar station registering a morning temperature of 17.1 degree Celsius on February 18. The day before, it was warmer, at 18.4 °C, 5.5 °C above normal. The last time February 18 was so warm was in 2021, when it was 16.7 °C.

The temperature has risen across Pune in the mornings. Pashan was 17.3 °C on Wednesday and in Magarpatta and Chinchwad the minimum temperature had soared to around 21 °C. This is reflected across the state, where the minimum has been above normal in most places.

The daytime temperature in Pune, too, is moving ahead towards summer. On February 18, it was 32.7 °C. This is consistent with the average of the last 20 years.

“The temperatures over the last two days have been on a higher side in Pune, though not extremely high, just 2 degrees to 3 degrees above normal,” says SD Sanap, Scientist at the India Meteorological Department. He says that the present temperatures are consistent with the weather patterns during the transition from winter to pre monsoon or summer. “Whatever is happening is natural,” says Sanap.

He explains that the present rise in temperatures is due to the Southeasterly winds that are blowing into the region, carrying more moisture and causing clouding in the sky. “When there are more clouds at night, the heat of the day is trapped by the earth’s surface and causes an increase in temperatures in the morning,” says Sanap. He adds that the maximum temperature will be between 33 °C and 35 °C for the next five or six days, which is not unnatural for this time of the month.

The weather office has informed that the temperature will continue to fluctuate, rather than show linearity, as summer sets in.​​​​​​​

