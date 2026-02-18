Pune wakes up to warm mornings, minimum temp reaches 17 °C on Wednesday

In the last few days, mornings in Pune have been warm, with the Shivajinagar station registering a morning temperature of 17.1 degree Celsius on February 18. The day before, it was warmer, at 18.4 °C, 5.5 °C above normal. The last time February 18 was so warm was in 2021, when it was 16.7 °C.

The temperature has risen across Pune in the mornings. Pashan was 17.3 °C on Wednesday and in Magarpatta and Chinchwad the minimum temperature had soared to around 21 °C. This is reflected across the state, where the minimum has been above normal in most places.

The daytime temperature in Pune, too, is moving ahead towards summer. On February 18, it was 32.7 °C. This is consistent with the average of the last 20 years.