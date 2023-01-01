scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Warmer than usual days in J&K, Himachal this month: IMD

 Since the start of winter, cold conditions have largely remained absent from many parts of north India, except the last few days of December.

On the contrary, it would be a cold January over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and most parts of central India regions, the Met office said in its January temperature forecast issued on December 31.

There may not be much cheer for apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday forecast warmer-than-usual January. The minimum temperatures are predicted to remain above normal over extreme northern regions of the country.

On the contrary, it would be a cold January over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and most parts of central India regions, the Met office said in its January temperature forecast issued on December 31.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 00:26 IST
