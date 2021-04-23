Warmer nights over Pune till weekend: IMD

April 23, 2021 9:22:08 pm
There was a slight fall in day temperature recorded over the city on Friday. The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 36.9 degrees while Lohegaon recorded 37.8 degrees.
Similar day-time weather, but with overcast sky conditions making nights warmer, is forecast for Saturday.
According to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Saturday will be 38 degrees whereas the minimum temperature will hover between 19 – 22 degrees.
Once again, the city’s weather will turn cloudy towards the afternoon hours but there is no possibility of rainfall.
Air quality over Pune will continue to remain improved for yet another day on Saturday.
Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 24, 2021
Pune city AQI – 87 – Satisfactory
