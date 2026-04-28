Warm night conditions prevailing in parts of Pune, says IMD

For the second day, the Shivajinagar station recorded a minimum temperature more than 24 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the mercury at the main weather observatory of the city rose to 24.4 degrees Celsius, which is almost 3 degrees Celsius above normal, giving people a sweltering start to the day. On Monday, the minimum had been 24.7 degrees Celsius, the highest in the season.

Shivajinagar was not even the warmest in the city on Tuesday. The top places belong to Hadapsar, Magarpatta and Koregaon Park, which woke up to 27.8 degrees Celsius, 27 degrees Celsius and 26.7 degrees Celsius respectively — almost the same as the day before. Lohegaon’s minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius was almost 5 degrees Celsius above normal, signifying that some parts of the city might experience a condition known as warm night.

Warm nights happen when the daytime temperatures are greater than 40 degrees Celsius and night-morning temperatures are 4.5-5 degrees Celsius above normal.

For those hoping to wake up to cool, a trip to Mahabaleshwar might make sense since the hill town recorded 21.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra.

The city barely got respite during the day either. The maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city, from Magarpatta to Shivajinagar. Hadasar, NDA, Chinchwad went through the day where the sun beat down relentlessly and pushed up the mercury to 38 degrees Celsius.

The forecast is for clear skies each day till the next week. But, the weather office says that the anticyclonic circulation, which was responsible for soaring temperatures the last few days, has weakened, so the maximum and minimum temperatures will drop — but so little that you might not notice it.

According to the weather office, the expected minimum temperature in Shivajinagar is 23-24 degrees Celsius till May 4, while the maximum temperature for this period is likely to be between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius. In Koregaon Park and Lohegaon, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 42-43 degrees Celsius while the morning temperature can reach 26 degrees Celsius.

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Pashan and NDA might get comparatively cool mornings of around 20-22 degrees Celsius, but the day will offer little respite. Both localities are expected to have maximum temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius till May 4.

The IMD has removed alerts from the districts, except Vidarbha which has a yellow alert for a heat wave, thunderstorm, lightning and squall till May 1. Akola and Amravati have been the warmest places in Maharashtra, with the maximum temperature around 3 degrees Celsius above normal, at 45.2 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday. There has been no rain recorded in the districts.