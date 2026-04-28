Warm night conditions prevailing in parts of Pune, says IMD

Warm nights happen when the daytime temperatures are greater than 40 degrees Celsius and night-morning temperatures are 4.5-5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readApr 28, 2026 11:02 PM IST
warm nightAccording to the weather office, the expected minimum temperature in Shivajinagar is 23-24 degrees Celsius till May 4, while the maximum temperature for this period is likely to be between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius
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For the second day, the Shivajinagar station recorded a minimum temperature more than 24 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the mercury at the main weather observatory of the city rose to 24.4 degrees Celsius, which is almost 3 degrees Celsius above normal, giving people a sweltering start to the day. On Monday, the minimum had been 24.7 degrees Celsius, the highest in the season.

Shivajinagar was not even the warmest in the city on Tuesday. The top places belong to Hadapsar, Magarpatta and Koregaon Park, which woke up to 27.8 degrees Celsius, 27 degrees Celsius and 26.7 degrees Celsius respectively — almost the same as the day before. Lohegaon’s minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius was almost 5 degrees Celsius above normal, signifying that some parts of the city might experience a condition known as warm night.

Warm nights happen when the daytime temperatures are greater than 40 degrees Celsius and night-morning temperatures are 4.5-5 degrees Celsius above normal.

For those hoping to wake up to cool, a trip to Mahabaleshwar might make sense since the hill town recorded 21.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra.

The city barely got respite during the day either. The maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city, from Magarpatta to Shivajinagar. Hadasar, NDA, Chinchwad went through the day where the sun beat down relentlessly and pushed up the mercury to 38 degrees Celsius.

The forecast is for clear skies each day till the next week. But, the weather office says that the anticyclonic circulation, which was responsible for soaring temperatures the last few days, has weakened, so the maximum and minimum temperatures will drop — but so little that you might not notice it.

According to the weather office, the expected minimum temperature in Shivajinagar is 23-24 degrees Celsius till May 4, while the maximum temperature for this period is likely to be between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius. In Koregaon Park and Lohegaon, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 42-43 degrees Celsius while the morning temperature can reach 26 degrees Celsius.

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Pashan and NDA might get comparatively cool mornings of around 20-22 degrees Celsius, but the day will offer little respite. Both localities are expected to have maximum temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius till May 4.

The IMD has removed alerts from the districts, except Vidarbha which has a yellow alert for a heat wave, thunderstorm, lightning and squall till May 1. Akola and Amravati have been the warmest places in Maharashtra, with the maximum temperature around 3 degrees Celsius above normal, at 45.2 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday. There has been no rain recorded in the districts.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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