Better roads, foot massage, cleaner toilets: Pilgrims welcome improved facilities on the Wari route

For veteran pilgrims, the improvements have made the physically demanding journey easier, but they insist the purpose of the Wari remains unchanged. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Written by Saniya Sinha

For many who have walked the Wari route for years, the journey has become noticeably easier, thanks to improved roads and better facilities.

Laxman Rao, 62, who has been walking with the Wari from Telangana for two decades, has witnessed the change over the years. “Earlier, the roads were narrower and uneven. We would simply keep walking, even if our feet hurt. Today, the roads are better, there are medical teams, drinking water, clean toilets and volunteers to guide us. We feel much better looked after now,” he said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has introduced several facilities this year, including foot massage machines, physiotherapy services, medical camps, portable toilets, waterproof shelters, additional lighting and CCTV surveillance at halting points. Schools have also been opened to accommodate pilgrims during their stay.