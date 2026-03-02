‘War is unwelcome, but change was long overdue’: Pune’s Iranian community reacts to US-Israeli strikes on Iran

The news of US-Israeli strikes on Iran sent waves of shock and reflection through Pune’s Iranian community. Members of the community gathered at the Haji Mohammed Jawad Isphani Imambara in Pune Camp to mourn Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday evening. Yet beyond the mourning, conversations indicated a community divided in its emotions, condemning the violence while acknowledging that many Iranians had long yearned for change.

Mourning at the Imambara

Aliasgar Ramzan Dekhani, managing trustee at the Imambara, along with several others, paid tribute to the late Supreme Leader. “He dedicated his life to Qur’anic learning, faced imprisonment, torture, and exile for standing with Imam Khomeini, and in 1989 was entrusted with the responsibility of Supreme Leadership,” Dekhani said.

“For more than three decades, he guided the nation through wars, sanctions, and global pressure, consistently highlighting spirituality, justice, and governance. He has left behind a legacy of courage, scholarship, and unwavering faith,” he added.

‘Don’t want Iran to become another Iraq or Libya’

Not everyone in the community shared the same sense of loss. Mariam, a third-generation Indo-Iranian living in Pune, was candid about her mixed emotions. “I woke up in disbelief at the news surrounding the death of the Ayatollah. I cannot ignore what millions of Iranians have endured for decades. No government that harms its own civilians can expect unquestioned legitimacy,” she said.

She acknowledged the difficult road ahead: “There is a war going on, and recovery will not be easy. But when religion and politics are combined in governance, it ends up isolating people, because not everyone believes in the same ideology. The Zoroastrians and others have been sidelined.”

Mariam said the change could not have come without pressure from outside, including the Iranian diaspora, and the youth who had taken to the streets at great personal cost. “Many young people lost their lives demanding their rights. Iran has a highly educated population, yet there are no jobs and no opportunities. The regime itself is responsible for the youth turning against it. If they had been good to the secular Iranians, everyone would have lived in peace.”

She added, “We do not want the US and Israel in Iran for the long term. We do not want a repeat of the 1953 coup; Iranians deserve better. I would not say what they did was right, but change was difficult without them. What I want is a democratic government that is representative of the people, that grows the economy, creates jobs, listens to people’s demands, and works in a secular manner.”

‘Civilians carry the greatest burden’

Hasti Rajabi, an Iranian artist based in Pune, spoke with measured concern. “The escalating tensions between Iran and the United States have created a fragile and unpredictable environment. In situations like this, it is always civilians, young people, and the vulnerable who carry the greatest burden.”

Rajabi stated that many Iranians were already under severe economic and social pressure. “Rising instability only increases uncertainty for ordinary citizens who are simply seeking security and opportunity. There is also a strong and growing aspiration among many Iranians, particularly the younger generation, for greater transparency, accountability, freedom of expression, and meaningful civic participation.”

She added that Iran’s geopolitical significance meant the consequences would extend far beyond its borders. “Developments there inevitably affect regional security and international energy markets. I hope all stakeholders prioritise de-escalation, dialogue, and peaceful solutions.”

‘We want dignity and normalcy’

Dr Maral Yazarloo, a fashion designer from Iran based in Pune, spoke with both grief and hope. “As a human being, I am deeply saddened by the loss of life. Escalation never affects just one country, it impacts the region and eventually the entire world.”

She reflected on the internal struggles that had pushed Iran to this point. “Many Iranians, especially young people, have lost their lives while simply seeking freedom and basic rights. Seeing parents mourn their young children who were killed during protests has broken the hearts of Iranians everywhere.”

Yazarloo recalled a different Iran. “Fifty years ago, Iran was one of the most talked-about countries in the Middle East: culturally rich, socially vibrant, and connected internationally. We want that back. We want dignity, normalcy, and the ability to live freely without fear.”

She was firm, however, that change must come from within. “Real change must ultimately come from the Iranian people themselves. Freedom cannot feel imposed from outside, it has to be owned from within. Iranians are educated, intelligent, and capable. A new chapter, if it comes, should restore our pride and allow the world to see who we truly are.”