Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Waqf meet moots ways to utilise properties for development

After the conference, convenor and former chief commissioner of income tax, Akramul Jabbar Khan said, “We will send the draft resolutions to central and state governments. The state Waqf boards should be made accountable to the government for the socio-economic development of the Muslim community.”

Waqf is a permanent dedication of movable or immovable properties for religious, pious, or charitable purposes recognized by Muslim Law.

AT THE two-day national Waqf conference held in Pune, a resolution was passed regarding ways forward to utilise the Waqf properties for development and future roadmap. The conference concluded on Monday.

The National Waqf Conference titled ‘Understanding True Nature and Management of Waqf for Better Protection, Performance, and Development’ was held at Azam Campus in Camp, Pune, on November 26 and 27. Nearly 40 intellectuals from various fields across the country gathered to brainstorm about the utilisation of Waqf properties for the betterment of the Muslim community.

More from Pune

As per the Waqf Assets Management System of India (WAMSI), an e-governance initiative under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, there are 8.6 lakh immovable and 16,647 moveable properties registered with various Waqf boards in the states. However, many properties have been encroached on while others are underutilised.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 04:42:31 am
