Wanted in MCOCA case, Suraj Thombre arrested from Hyderabad by Pune Police

Pune City Police have arrested gangster Suraj Ashok Thombre, who was wanted on Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) charges in a case lodged at the Samarth police station. Thombre is known to be a rival of the Andekar gang led by gangster Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, who was also booked under MCOCA by Pune City Police.

Police said Thombre and his close aide Somnath Sayaji Gaikwad were earlier working with the Andekar gang. But they parted ways in 2018 and formed their own gangs, and the two have clashed with each other multiple times.

On February 23 this year, members of Thombre group allegedly attacked a youth with sharp weapons in Nana Peth for passing on Thombre’s information to the Andekar gang. An offence of attempt to murder was lodged in this case at the Samarth police station. Thombre had been on the run since then.

Acting on information that Thombre was hiding in Hyderabad, a police team went to the city and arrested him on Tuesday evening. Police also arrested his aide Pavan Kartal, a history-sheeter wanted in a case lodged at the Sangvi police station, at the spot.

Thombre was produced before a court in Pune on Wednesday in connection with the attempt to murder case. The court remanded him to police custody till June 8 for further investigation, stated a press release issued by Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Shinde and Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 1) Priyanka Narnawar.

Gangster Pappu Dabhade arrested from Mumbai

Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has arrested Yogesh alias Pappu Dabhade, who was a member of the Shyam Dabhade gang and wanted in connection to a MCOCA case and a murder case, lodged at the Paud police station.

Shyam Dabhade was killed in an encounter with Pune Rural Police in 2016. But Yogesh, a member of Dabhade gang, allegedly continued his criminal activities and was found to be involved in the kidnapping and murder of Mayur Bhagwat in 2019.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team led by Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Patil went to Mumbai and arrested Pappu Dabhade from Chembur, where he was found to be living with a fake identity. He has been handed over to the Pune Rural Police for further investigation.