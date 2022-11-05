Wanted in MCOCA case, gangsters Marne and Shelar arrested by Pune city police

GANGSTERS RUPESH Marne (38) and Santosh Shelar (42), who were wanted in connection with a criminal case lodged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), have been arrested.

Both are residents of Kothrud area and members of the Gajanan Marne gang. Pune City Police had invoked MCOCA against several members of Gajanan Marne gang in the last month, following their alleged involvement in multiple organised crimes in the city. Rupesh Marne and Shelar have been on the run since then.

Probe had revealed that even as police were looking for them, Rupesh and his aides allegedly tried to extort Rs 65 lakh from a builder, who had taken a loan of 1.85 crore from the accused for his construction project. According to the Anti-extortion Cell of Pune City Police, the builder had taken a loan of Rs 1.85 crore from the accused for his construction project. The builder had returned Rs 2.3 crore but the gangsters were still demanding Rs 65 lakh more from him.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police Narayan Shirgaonkar, who is investigating the MCOCA case against the Gajanan Marne gang, got information that Rupesh was coming to meet his wife at Mulshi.

Accordingly, a police team laid a trap and nabbed Rupesh on Thursday. Interrogation revealed that the other wanted accused, Shelar, was hiding at his native place in Botarwadi. Shelar was subsequently arrested by police.

The duo was produced before a court in Pune on Friday. The court remanded Marne and Shelar to police custody in the MCOCA case for 10 days.

Rupesh was earlier booked in as many as 17 serious offences including murder, attempt to murder and extortion. Shelar also has 12 cases registered against him.

Advertisement

Police said till now, 12 members of Gajanan Marne gang have been arrested under MCOCA and search is on for three more suspects booked in the case.