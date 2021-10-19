Wanted in cheating case Pune cops arrest assistant of ‘pvt detective’ seen in selfie with Aryan

Pune City Police have arrested Sherbano Qureshi, the assistant of wanted accused Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an “independent witness” by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case.

Gosavi, who was seen in a viral selfie with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan after the latter’s detention by the NCB during the cruise ship raid, has been named in multiple cheating cases in Mumbai, Pune and Thane. He is a wanted accused in the Pune cheating case, lodged at Faraskhana police station in 2018.

On October 13, Pune City Police had issued a look-out circular against Gosavi, to stop him from leaving the country.

According to police, while Gosavi’s assistant Qureshi (27) was not named as an accused initially when the FIR was lodged, their probe had confirmed her involvement in the case. Qureshi is a resident of Govandi in Mumbai, said police.

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Galande of Faraskhana police station said, “Investigation revealed that money in the cheating case was transferred to Qureshi’s bank account. She worked as Gosavi’s assistant at the time when the crime took place. She was produced before a court in Pune. The court has remanded her to police custody till October 22 for further investigation.”

Gosavi was also named as an accused in three more cases of cheating, including one at Andheri police station in Mumbai in 2007 and two at Kapurbawdi police station in Thane in 2015 and 2016.