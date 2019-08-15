Wanted for robbing Mumbai gold merchant 19 years ago, suspect arrested in Pune

A suspect, wanted in connection to a 19-year-old robbery case, was arrested by Pune City Police’s Crime Branch on Tuesday. Police have identified the suspect as Raju Jagannath Gaikwad, who is a resident of Dive in Purandar. He is accused of robbing a gold merchant from Mumbai.

The robbery took place on March 22, 2000, when a gold merchant from Mumbai, Indermal Jain, came to Pune to sell the gold. Jain earned Rs 1.86 lakh after selling the gold to jewellers in Pune, said police.

When he was on his way to the Pune railway station by auto rickshaw, a group of men allegedly intercepted the vehicle near Tarachand hospital in Rasta Peth. They threw chilli powder in Jain’s eyes, attacked him with a sharp weapon and snatched his bag, before fleeing the spot.

Jain’s partner Ashok Kumar Jain lodged a complaint of robbery in the case at the Kalachowki police station in Mumbai. Later, the case was transferred to the Samarth police station in Pune.

Probe had revealed Gaikwad’s involvement in the robbery and he had been on the run since then, said police.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team laid a trap and nabbed Gaikwad near Kanak Hotel on Shankar Sheth Road on Tuesday evening.

“Gaikwad has admitted to his involvement in the robbery case,” stated a press release issued by the Crime Branch.