Wanted accused held for bursting firecrackers outside Yerawada jail to celebrate undertrial’s birthday

A video of this incident went viral on social media.

Pune city police nabbed two youngsters, who while on the run in connection with an attempt to murder case, allegedly burst fire crackers outside Yerawada jail to celebrate the birthday of their accomplice lodged in prison.

Police had arrested one 20-year-old Akash Kanchile in a murder case in May 2020. Kanchile is currently lodged in Yerawada Central Prison as an undertrial. On the night of February 5, some of his friends burst firecrackers outside the jail to celebrate his birthday. A video of this incident went viral on social media.

Police then lodged a separate offence and started searching for those involved in act. Probe revealed that two among them, including one Prajwal Barate (20) and a minor boy, were wanted in an attempt to murder case lodged at the Yerwada police station.

Crime branch sleuths Nagesh Kunvar and Ramesh Rathod arrested Barate and detained the minor boy from Kalewadi area on Wednesday. Police had earlier arrested two youths in this case.