Want to take power in Delhi, see Uddhav as PM, says Raut

Emphasising that the state’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will last its full term, Shiv Sena Parliamentarian Sanjay Raut on Sunday urged Shiv Sainiks to “put in all their might for the growth of the party that will help it to capture power in Delhi and install its own Prime Minister.”

Addressing a party rally in Wadgaon Sheri area, the MP said, “If a Gujarat Chief Minister can become the Prime Minister of the country, why can’t Maharashtra’s CM become the Prime Minister of the country?”

“We want to capture power in Delhi and enthrone Uddhav Thackeray as the Prime Minister,” he said, adding that the MVA government led by Thackeray will last its full term in the state.

Referring to Thackeray’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday, Raut said, “There was lot of speculations going on about the meeting throughout the day. Several people were asking me what transpired at the meeting. But let me put it straight that it was an official meeting and not a personal one.”

Earlier in the day, at the party’s rally in Bhosari, his remarks that “Chief Minister is in Delhi…” had caused a stir in the political circles. Raut was quoted as saying, “Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should listen to the grievances of Sena workers and leaders…otherwise the Chief Minister is in Delhi…” When asked to elaborate, Raut told The Indian Express: “I had said that CM was in Delhi because we want to rule Delhi as well. I think some people misinterpreted my comments.”

At both the rallies, Raut urged the Sainiks to put in their best efforts to capture power in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). “After Mumbai, Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray loved Pune a lot. In the past, Sena had 4-5 MLAs (from the region)…We should put in more efforts to increase our strength and capture power in PMC and PCMC,” he said.