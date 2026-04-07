Two young lives crushed by rogue water tankers in NIBM-Wanowrie in three days, residents fume

Gracia Dora, 22, a resident of Nancy Towers in Wanowrie, lost her life on Tuesday after being struck by a water tanker as she was riding her two-wheeler at the bridge near Ganga Satellite Society in Wanowrie. She was trapped under the front wheel and succumbed to her injuries. The driver, Santoshkumar Indradevprasad Maurya, was arrested.

Wanowrie police Inspector Bhausaheb Patil said the medical test showed the tanker driver had not consumed alcohol. There are no CCTV cameras near the accident spot, the police said.

Just two days ago on April 5, 19-year-old student Ariz Shaikh died after his two-wheeler was struck by an intoxicated tanker driver near NIBM Annex. Residents of the area are outraged by the deaths and the prolonged negligence of authorities to the risk posed by tankers.

Sunil Koloti of the Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation said lack of PMC water pipelines in the area has fuelled the demand for tankers. “PMC needs to lay the pipelines as soon as possible so tankers are not required. Further, the drivers of these tankers are not well-trained. They are either on their phones or they are drunk, or the vehicles are not in proper condition. Either the vehicles’ registration or insurance and PUC are expired. These are the areas the traffic police should focus on.”

“The tanker owners have political connections and the vehicles are mostly driven by untrained drivers. Driving a tanker is not easy and requires proper trained,” Koloti added.

Koloti said a meeting with Kalepadal police station officers was scheduled on Tuesday afternoon but was cancelled. The meeting will now most likely take place on Wednesday. A candle march to pay respect to those who have lost their lives in such accidents is also being planned.

Sudha Menon, a resident of Undri, said, “It is distressing that the municipal authorities and elected representatives turn a blind eye to the problems faced by ordinary citizens. Water tankers running amok in Salunke Vihar and Undri road have claimed two innocent lives in the last two days. Why are our traffic police not reining in these drivers? Why do human lives matter so little? Also, it is sad to see the once verdant hilltops on Undri road now become a mountain of garbage. The already narrow road has also been encroached by hawkers. I have registered complaints in PMC Care, but they are mysteriously “closed” without even being resolved.”

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Corporators say Dorabjee tanks to function in one-two months

Massive overhead tanks constructed opposite the Dorabjee’s Royal Heritage Mall have been dysfunctional for the past many years. These tanks were meant to provide piped water reducing reliance on water tankers.

Prachi Alhat, BJP corporator for Mohammadwadi-Undri (Ward 41) and a member of the PMC standing committee, said these tanks would be functional within the next one month. “Societies like Raheja and others will then get piped water.”

She added, “However, areas like Pisoli and others are newly added to our ward. We will need to get pipeline connections here but that will have to start from zero.”

Similarly, Shewta Ghule, NCP corporator from the same ward, said the tanks will be functional in the next one or two months. “The number of tankers will decrease once the tanks become functional. We are also telling the tankers to ply during the night and not during the day. We will also talk to traffic police about speed limits that should be followed in every area,” she said. Both the corporators denied any nexus between politicians and the tanker owners.