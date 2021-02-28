Walk-in registrations for Covid vaccine begin, authorities advise pre-booking slots in Pune

According to Pune district health officials at each Covid-19 vaccination centre with a capacity of inoculating 100 beneficiaries, the first slots will be for healthcare workers and frontline workers. (Representational)

Even as the state health authorities are in the process of upgrading the CoWin digital platform for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination, on the spot registrations would begin for senior citizens and those above 45 years and with comorbidities from March 1. On Sunday, state health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said pre-booking slots and self-registration were a better way to get the vaccine.

“We want to encourage vaccinations but prefer to ensure better crowd management and so we are asking citizens to pre-book slots. We are planning to organise wide publicity for the procedure and locations in a day or two,” Dr Vyas told The Indian Express.

Dr D N Patil, the state immunization officer, meanwhile, said work on the digital platform was still underway. “We have been working 24×7 to upgrade the CoWin app and create session sites. The entire work for online registrations is still under process,” he said.

According to Pune district health officials at each Covid-19 vaccination centre with a capacity of inoculating 100 beneficiaries, the first slots will automatically be for healthcare workers and frontline workers.

While work on the CoWin app is underway, district health authorities said they have kept a slot open for citizens in the specific age groups who register themselves online and also allow walk-in beneficiaries.

The state and district health officials said to register for Covid-19 vaccinations for senior citizens, one has to log on to the CoWin app or the Aarogya Setu app. One has to enter their mobile number, following which they will receive an OTP to create an account. After filling the details — name, age, and gender – one has to upload a document for identity proof.

People above 45 years and with co-morbidities would also have to additionally upload a doctor’s certificate as proof. A beneficiary can then select the centre and date for receiving the shot. Up to four appointments can be made from one mobile number.

For offline registration, a person has to visit a common service centre and get themselves registered. A call centre number – 1507 – can also be availed for the same.

A list of vaccination centres has been published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on its website. The list of all private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

