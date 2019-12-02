Wait for winter chill in Maharashtra to continue till December 11: IMD

This week, Pune will experience overcast sky conditions with chances of very light rain on Tuesday and Thursday. (Representational Image) This week, Pune will experience overcast sky conditions with chances of very light rain on Tuesday and Thursday. (Representational Image)

The wait for winter chill over the state has just got longer, with officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggesting warm nights to remain till December 11.

Minimum temperature recorded in Pune on Sunday was 17.5 degrees Celsius, which was nearly 4 degrees above normal.

Barring few places in Vidarbha, the night temperatures largely remained significantly above normal in other parts of Maharashtra on Sunday. Washim (15.4 degrees Celsius) and Mahabaleshwar (15.5) remained the coolest cities in the state.

This week, Pune will experience overcast sky conditions with chances of very light rain on Tuesday and Thursday, thereby temporarily keeping away any cold conditions from the region, said an IMD official.

According to Met officials, the presence of an anticyclone over the lower latitudes is acting as barrier for the incoming cold winds from the northern regions of the country, where cold conditions prevail.

“Additionally, there are strong easterly winds that have kept the cold conditions away from most parts of Maharashtra,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

