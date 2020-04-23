Wadhawans ordered to stay in home quarantine at property in Mahabaleshwar

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had been on the run after they were named as accused in a multi-crore scam connected to Yes Bank, being probed both by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had been on the run after they were named as accused in a multi-crore scam connected to Yes Bank, being probed both by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Twenty three persons, including 10 family members of DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, have been ordered to remain in home quarantine at their property in Mahabaleshwar hill station in Satara, after completing their institutional quarantine in the adjacent hill station of Panchgani.

The property in Mahabaleshwar is the one where Wadhawans and their staff had travelled to before being institutionally quarantined. The 23 were quarantined on April 9 at Panchgani after they had travelled to Mahabaleshwar from Khandala, by crossing sealed district boundaries in violation of the nationwide lockdown, with the help of a letter issued by senior IPS officer Amitabh Gupta. The institutional quarantine ended on Wednesday.

A senior officer from Satara district administration said 23 persons have been ordered to remain in home quarantine till May 6 at their property in Mahabaleshwar. There was no confirmation on whether Satara Police had questioned them in connection with the lockdown violation case registered against them, as stated by police officers on Wednesday.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had been on the run after they were named as accused in a multi-crore scam connected to Yes Bank, being probed both by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Indian Express had reported that Satara District Police had written to both CBI and ED to make logistical arrangements for the 23 people as their institutional quarantine at Panchgani ended on Wednesday.

However, due to restrictions imposed by courts, neither agency has been able to take their custody.

