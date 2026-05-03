Ageing with dignity: how Vriddha Mitra is revolutionising elder care with a companionship-first approach

Written by Vaishnavi Gujjar

Narayan Wanjare, a 64-year-old man, lives with his wife in Upper Bibwewadi, Pune. Despite having children, their support is minimal—due to their own compulsions. Until recently, Narayan worked as a night watchman for a livelihood. But his life became difficult after he was diagnosed with a cataract in one eye. His vision worsened, especially at night, making his job extremely hard. As his condition deteriorated, he lost work opportunities, pushing the couple into deeper financial distress.

With no means for private treatment, Narayan sought help through the Vriddha Mitra support system and was referred to HV Desai Eye Hospital. His surgery was repeatedly postponed due to uncontrolled high blood pressure and diabetes. The Vriddha Mitra team improved his health through consistent effort, discipline, diet monitoring, and medication. His blood pressure and sugar levels stabilised, making him eligible for cataract surgery. For the first time in months, he could see clearly again.

A Vriddha Mitra is a specially trained, sensitive caregiver or companion supporting elderly people above 60. Implemented by SCHOOL (Society of Community Health Oriented Operational Links), which began in 2007 focusing on schoolchildren, it has evolved into one of India’s most thoughtful elder care initiatives. It is now a story about ageing, dignity, companionship, and building systems for older people in India.

“Our team studied the situation closely and found a painful truth: For those with no money, no savings, no pension, no family support, and no one living nearby, the struggle was far deeper. Their question was simple and powerful: If life is already difficult for those who can afford care, then what must it be like for those who cannot? And the team found that most existing support for older people was limited to old-age homes or residential care. But even there, we noticed a common emotion among residents: a quiet sadness, a sense that the old-age home was the last resort. Many felt they had no choice but to leave the homes they wanted to live and die in. That insight became the emotional foundation for a new approach: rather than move elders away from their homes, the organisation would bring care to them,” said Dr Benazir Patil, CEO of Vriddha Mitra.

Thus, the idea for Vriddha Mitra was born, inspired by the home-visit models of ASHA and Anganwadi workers. The philosophy went beyond service delivery to start with companionship, not just entering a home to measure blood pressure and leave, but to sit, talk, listen, laugh, cry, and create space for older people to speak freely and feel heard.

Dr Benazir Patil added, “That companionship-first approach uncovered real needs. They needed healthcare, but also help with pension work, Aadhaar corrections, PAN cards, income certificates, assistive devices, mobility support, hospital referrals, diagnostics, and follow-up care. They needed walkers, spectacles, hearing aids, diapers, multivitamins, and sometimes the basic ability to move safely inside their homes. They needed services and supplies, because telling someone to buy essentials is not enough when family priorities are stretched thin, and their needs are pushed aside.”

Over 60,000 beneficiaries annually

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Over time, the organisation realised elder care must be measured through improvements in mobility, vision, hearing, mental well-being, family relationships, and social connection, not just medical interventions. Since 2018, the programme has been implemented in Pune, Mumbai, Bhopal, Gwalior, Varanasi, Lucknow, Delhi, and Khairthal Tijara (Rajasthan), benefiting over 60,000 elderly annually. It has government recognition, with support from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for Varanasi, Gwalior, Delhi, and Khairthal Tijara. Today, it covers around 61,000 elderly across nine locations. The team has grown to more than 300 staff—85 per cent women and 15 per cent men—dedicated to elder care, with women as the majority of caregivers. The structure is layered: Vriddha Mitras at the household level, cluster coordinators supervising them, and project coordinators overseeing the system.

SCHOOL, in collaboration with the NITI Aayog, is going to organise a “National Consultation on Human Resources for Elderly Care”. This consultation is scheduled at the India International Centre, Delhi, where senior stakeholders from the ministries of health, social justice and empowerment, and skill development will participate, along with other experts and organisations working in health and elder care. The organisation points out that ageing is becoming a national challenge, and the policy framework still needs significant development.

Vaishnavi Gujjar is an intern with The Indian Express, Pune.