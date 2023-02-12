scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Vote from home option for disabled citizens above 80 years of age

There are nearly 1,500 visually-impaired and disabled voters and 9,600 voters who are aged 80 years or more.

Though the election office has over 10,000 such citizens, the actual figure could be just over 500.
In the Chinchwad assembly seat, poll officials will reach the door-step of visually-impaired, disabled and elderly citizens above 80 years of age who wish to vote.

There are nearly 1,500 visually-impaired and disabled voters and 9,600 voters who are aged 80 years or more. “We will get Form 12 D filled up from them so that they can become eligible to vote at their respective homes. Our officials and police personnel will reach their homes to conduct postal voting. We will be conducting this process in a span of four days before the polling day of February 16,” said PCMC Deputy Commissioner Sachin Dhole.

Though the election office has over 10,000 such citizens, the actual figure could be just over 500. “Of the 9,600 citizens above 80 years, many of them have passed away. We are still verifying the voters list. We expect that there will be over 500 citizens who can vote at home. We will form different teams to reach out to them,” said Dhole.

