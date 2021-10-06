Volunteers pick plastic waste from Taljai Hills

Hundreds of volunteers answered an NGO’s call to clear plastic waste from Taljai Hills, a popular tourist spot in Pune.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Sikh Helpline Foundation started a drive, in partnership with PMC, where more than five hundred volunteers cleared trash wearing reflective jackets and gloves.

Speaking about the event, Raj Singh, President, Sikh Helpline Foundation, Pune said, “It’s absolutely a big challenge to work on Taljai because millions and tons of plastic wastes are there and it will definitely take some years to clean but hopefully the volunteers are there and every second Sunday of the month, they gather and collect as much waste as possible. Also, every day I make sure to collect at least 1 bag of plastic waste in order to raise awareness over plastic use.”

In the last 18 months of the pandemic, Sikh Helpline Foundation has also provided the frontline workers with essential equipment, grain kits for the underprivileged, and even oxygen concentrators to many patients.