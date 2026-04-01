‘Attempt to silence my voice’: Maharashtra educator Vitthal Kangane to move HC after Meta restricts his Instagram account in India

Vitthal Kangane, a private educator from Parbhani in Maharashtra with a massive social media following, announced Tuesday that he would move the Bombay High Court against Meta after his Instagram account was restricted in India, an action Kangane claims is an attempt to silence his criticism of the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

Kangane, who provides career guidance to 17 lakh followers, recently posted content regarding the case of Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman currently facing multiple FIRs for extortion and sexual assault.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, ”Instead of deleting my account, Meta could have deleted that particular post. This attempt to silence my voice on public issues has caused me immense mental agony.

”On March 28, I got calls from a few followers who told me that my Instagram account was not visible to them. Later, I found that my account was not visible to my followers in India but was accessible in other parts of the world,” said Kangane, who has uploaded 1,700 posts, most of which focus on social and civic issues affecting citizens.

Kangane said that after he found his account had been disabled in India, he emailed Meta. “Meta replied that they have restricted my content in India in pursuance of a notice from the Government of India under Section 79 (3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.”

This section requires intermediaries, such as Meta, to remove or restrict access to content upon receiving actual knowledge of a government order or court directive.

Meanwhile, a Meta spokesperson told BBC News Marathi,” After getting valid blocking order, we have restricted this account as per the current legal requirement.”

‘How did Ashok Kharat become such a big shot?’

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Kangane said that a few days ago, he had posted a video criticising Ashok Kharat and the politicians associated with him. “The question is, how did Ashok Kharat become such a big shot? How was he able to run his shady activities for nearly ten years? How was he allowed to do this so brazenly?”

“Obviously, this cannot happen without the blessings of those in power. Did anyone see him in pictures with common people? No. Instead, we all saw his pictures alongside ministers, political leaders, and even the Deputy Chief Minister. This is what I aimed to highlight in my post,” he said.

Kangane said in his posts that he has only criticised the government’s misguided plans and policies. “Now, I will have to approach the Bombay High Court. This is not just for me, but for everyone who raises their voice against the government’s wrong decisions and faces attempts to silence them.”

“If the government takes a wrong step and the media remains silent, but the common person speaks out, will they then try to silence his voice by deleting their accounts? This is what I want to bring to the high court’s attention. I hope the court will provide its guidance in this matter.”

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Kangane said his legal challenge leans heavily on the landmark 2015 Shreya Singhal vs Union of India ruling. In that case, the Supreme Court struck down Section 66A of the IT Act, which had previously criminalised “offensive” online messages, calling it unconstitutionally vague.

“But my message was not offensive; it only highlighted the wrong measures and inaction of the government, which allowed a monster like Kharat to hold fort for long,” said Kangane, who has worked with the state forest department but later left that position to start his own private teaching academy.