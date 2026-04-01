Vitthal Kangane, a private educator from Parbhani in Maharashtra with a massive social media following, announced Tuesday that he would move the Bombay High Court against Meta after his Instagram account was restricted in India, an action Kangane claims is an attempt to silence his criticism of the BJP-led Mahayuti government.
Kangane, who provides career guidance to 17 lakh followers, recently posted content regarding the case of Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman currently facing multiple FIRs for extortion and sexual assault.
Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, ”Instead of deleting my account, Meta could have deleted that particular post. This attempt to silence my voice on public issues has caused me immense mental agony.
”On March 28, I got calls from a few followers who told me that my Instagram account was not visible to them. Later, I found that my account was not visible to my followers in India but was accessible in other parts of the world,” said Kangane, who has uploaded 1,700 posts, most of which focus on social and civic issues affecting citizens.
Kangane said that after he found his account had been disabled in India, he emailed Meta. “Meta replied that they have restricted my content in India in pursuance of a notice from the Government of India under Section 79 (3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.”
This section requires intermediaries, such as Meta, to remove or restrict access to content upon receiving actual knowledge of a government order or court directive.
Meanwhile, a Meta spokesperson told BBC News Marathi,” After getting valid blocking order, we have restricted this account as per the current legal requirement.”
‘How did Ashok Kharat become such a big shot?’
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Kangane said that a few days ago, he had posted a video criticising Ashok Kharat and the politicians associated with him. “The question is, how did Ashok Kharat become such a big shot? How was he able to run his shady activities for nearly ten years? How was he allowed to do this so brazenly?”
“Obviously, this cannot happen without the blessings of those in power. Did anyone see him in pictures with common people? No. Instead, we all saw his pictures alongside ministers, political leaders, and even the Deputy Chief Minister. This is what I aimed to highlight in my post,” he said.
Kangane said in his posts that he has only criticised the government’s misguided plans and policies. “Now, I will have to approach the Bombay High Court. This is not just for me, but for everyone who raises their voice against the government’s wrong decisions and faces attempts to silence them.”
“If the government takes a wrong step and the media remains silent, but the common person speaks out, will they then try to silence his voice by deleting their accounts? This is what I want to bring to the high court’s attention. I hope the court will provide its guidance in this matter.”
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Kangane said his legal challenge leans heavily on the landmark 2015 Shreya Singhal vs Union of India ruling. In that case, the Supreme Court struck down Section 66A of the IT Act, which had previously criminalised “offensive” online messages, calling it unconstitutionally vague.
“But my message was not offensive; it only highlighted the wrong measures and inaction of the government, which allowed a monster like Kharat to hold fort for long,” said Kangane, who has worked with the state forest department but later left that position to start his own private teaching academy.
Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis.
Professional Legacy
Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles.
Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change.
Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities.
Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees.
Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area:
1. Political Shifts & Alliances
"Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala.
"BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls.
"Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections.
"NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections.
2. Civic & Administrative Accountability
"PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions.
"93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads.
3. Social & Labor Issues
"As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra.
"Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse.
Signature Beat
Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport.
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