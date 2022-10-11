Visually challenged girls get taste of tech with new smartphones

The purpose was to introduce them to mobile technology. (Representational/File)

A function was recently held at the Community Eye Care Foundation’s Vision Aid centre at Bhandarkar road to distribute smartphones to 11 visually impaired girls by Pune MP Girish Bapat.

The purpose was to introduce them to mobile technology. They will be given 3 months’ training in using the gadget, Dr Parikshit Gogate, director at the centre and noted ophthalmologist said. The community eye care foundation (CECF) is a trust working in the field of community eye care. It provides quality eye care and conducts outreach programmes in schools.